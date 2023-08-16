InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Firearm Owners (BKC-102)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an inventive means of securing a weapon for servicing or cleaning," said an inventor, from Hampstead, N.H., "so I invented the SIDE WINDER. My design would also eliminate the need to use a clamp or other such holder to secure the weapon."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to clean and perform maintenance tasks on a rifle. In doing so, it would be used to securely hold an AR-15 rifle in a suspended position off a workbench, table etc. As a result, it eliminates the need to hold the weapon and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of AR-15 rifles, as well as professional gunsmiths.

