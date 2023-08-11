InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Fishing Enthusiasts (PLB-218)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to conceal a hook when using plastic fishing worms," said an inventor, from West Deptford, N.J., "so I invented THE L- WORM WITH SHANK GUARD. My design would prevent the hook from being exposed and snagging and it would create a more realistic looking bait, which could make a fishing trip more productive."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to conceal a hook when fishing with a plastic worm. In doing so, it helps prevent fish from being frightened off by a shiny hook shank and bend. It also helps to reduce snags and it does not decrease hook ability. As a result, it could increase the chances of catching fish. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, many design variations are producible by THE L- WORM WITH SHANK GUARD.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

