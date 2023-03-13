InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Posts and Poles (ITM-154)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a physical barrier to prevent weeds and grass from growing around the base of posts and poles," said an inventor, from Green Forest, Ark., "so I invented the GRASS STOPPER. My design eliminates the need to painstakingly spray chemicals or trim weeds and grass that grow around the bottom of signs, poles, and posts."

The patent-pending invention prevents the growth of weeds and grass around posts and poles. In doing so, it helps keep the area around the bottom of the post clear and looking clean. As a result, it reduces hassles and it saves time, money and effort when cutting grass. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers, golf courses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations with state and local governments in mind.

SOURCE InventHelp