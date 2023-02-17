InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Prescription Glasses (FED-2468)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a more affordable way to transform prescription glasses into sunglasses," said an inventor, from Lynden, Wash., "so I invented the i WEAR STICK UMS. My design enables you to have tinted lenses when desired to reduce glare and protect your eyes." The invention provides a non-permanent means to eliminate sunlight glare when wearing prescription glasses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to heavy clip-on sunglasses and tinted coatings. As a result, it reduces the need to squint and it increases comfort and safety. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to apply, use and remove so it is ideal for individuals who wear prescription glasses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2468, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp