InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Transporting Hand Sanitizer (PHO-3034)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep hand sanitizer handy at all times," said an inventor, from Gilbert, Ariz., "so I invented the WRIST BAND SANITIZER. My design eliminates the hassle of searching through a purse, backpack or bag to find your hand sanitizer."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to transport hand sanitizer. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing hand sanitizer in a pocket, purse, etc. As a result, it ensures that hand sanitizer is readily accessible and it increases sanitation and proper hygiene. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PHO-3034, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp