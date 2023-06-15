InventHelp Inventor Develops New Air Purification Product (BRK-4228)

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple device to free the air of allergens, pathogens, and viruses," said an inventor, from Opelika, Ala., "so I invented the PHONEIX FLY. My design enables you to easily purify the local air supply."

The patent-pending invention provides a silent air purifier for ingestion of airborne dust, pollen, viruses, and pathogens. In doing so, it offers fresh and clean ambient air conditions. As a result, it could provide added health benefits and it eliminates the hassle of purchasing and using individual disinfectant products. The invention features a systematic and consistent design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp