InventHelp Inventor Develops New Alert Sign for Hospital Rooms (TKA-488)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new sign for hospitals and medical facilities that would alert staff before entering an infected patient's room so they can take the necessary precautions," said an inventor, from McDonough, Ga., "so I invented the I S O SIGN. My design would help prevent the transfer of diseases and viruses from a patient to workers."

The invention provides a new method for preventing the spread of infections in medical settings. In doing so, it offers an early warning for staff and the medical team to either not enter an infected patient's room or take the necessary precautions prior to entering. As a result, it increases safety in any medical facility. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for hospitals and medical facilities. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-TKA-488, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp