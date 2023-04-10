InventHelp Inventor Develops New Appliance For Cleaning Fresh Produce (CNC-913)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to grow my own vegetables, and thought there should be an easier and faster way to wash fresh produce, so I invented this," said an inventor from Cherryville, NC. "My invention eliminates the need to waste valuable time individually washing fresh fruits and vegetables." This compact and convenient patent-pending appliance fulfills the need for an effective and fast method in which to clean multiple pieces of fresh produce at once, eliminating the need to manually wash produce one piece at a time. As a result, it will save time and effort and reduce the risk of contamination or bacteria on food for consumption. This device could be useful both to those who grow their own fruits and vegetables, and to those who purchase them from the store. Additionally, it would be easy to use and connect to existing kitchen amenities. The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-913, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

