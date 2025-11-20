InventHelp Inventor Develops New AR Glasses for Baseball Umpires (NPL-782)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Throughout my career, I noticed a great difference from umpire to umpire and the margin of human error when making calls from behind the plate. I thought there could be a product to help immensely with making calls and keeping track during the game," said an inventor, from Orland Park, Ill., "so I invented the EYE UMP. My design helps increase consistency and fairness during game play."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of AR glasses for baseball umpires. In doing so, it reduces human error when making calls behind the plate. As a result, it increases accuracy and consistency. It also can be safely worn behind the umpire's face mask. The invention features a compact and lightweight design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for baseball umpires.

