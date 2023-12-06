InventHelp Inventor Develops New Around The Neck Cellphone Holder (BMA-5488)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hands-free way to hold and view a smartphone," said an inventor, from Providence, R.I., "so I invented the AROUND THE NECK CELLPHONE HOLDER. My design eliminates the frustration and hand strain associated with prolonged holding of a phone when watching a movie or listening to music."

The invention provides an effective way to support a smartphone for convenient screen display while relaxing or working out. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold the phone in the hands. As a result, it increases stability and comfort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BMA-5488, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

