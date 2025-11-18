InventHelp Inventor Develops New At Home Electrolyte Monitoring System (BKC-642)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a retired licensed practical nurse who suffers from a chronic condition referred to as dysautonomia that affects the state of balance of my body's blood chemistry. I thought there should be a way to monitor if various levels are approaching a danger zone," said an inventor, from Whitman, Mass., "so I invented the AT HOME ELECTROLYTE MONITORING SYSTEM. My design would enable users to seek medical attention or rehydrate/replace certain electrolytes orally."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple means to monitor the electrolytes to make sure that the body is in balance. In doing so, it would notify the user if levels are normal or approaching a danger zone. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the elderly, individuals with various chronic conditions, and athletes. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BKC-642, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp