InventHelp Inventor Develops New Attachment for a Dolly Cart (TRO-898)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to transport and unload items from a dolly," said an inventor, from Surrey, BC, Canada, "so I invented the DOLLY CART ADD - ON. My design eliminates the need to lift and strain and it could help to prevent damage."

The patent-pending invention provides a new attachment for a dolly. In doing so, it would make unloading items easier. As a result, it reduces strain and injuries and it helps to prevent damage to transported items. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for moving companies, transportation companies, warehouses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-898, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp