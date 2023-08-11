InventHelp Inventor Develops New Attachment for an Oscillating Multi-Tool (RSJ-164)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to scrape or loosen stubborn floor materials, particles, or dried compounds from concrete," said an inventor, from Whitter, Calif., "so I invented the EXCELLENT CONCRETE GLUE REMOVAL. My design reduces physical effort and strain and it helps to provide a clean floor surface for installation of a variety of floor material substrates."

The patent-pending invention provides a scraper blade attachment for an oscillating multi-tool. In doing so, it can be used to easily remove dried glue from concrete. It also eliminates the need for multiple tools and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, floor installation contractors, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

SOURCE InventHelp