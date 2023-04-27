InventHelp Inventor Develops New Attachment for Farm Tractors (JTK-170)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --"I'm a farmer with 60 cows to feed, so moving heavy round hay bales from the field to the barn is very important. I thought there could be a means to greatly simplify this work," said an inventor, from Kilmichael, Miss., "so I invented the MOSE- A - LIFT. My design enables you to quickly grip, lift and carry the bale to the barn or trailer."

The invention provides an easier way for a farmer to lift and carry heavy round hay bales from the field to a barn. In doing so, it eliminates the struggles associated with traditional methods. As a result, it increases efficiency and productivity. The invention features a durable design that is easy to operate and use so it is ideal for farmers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JTK-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp