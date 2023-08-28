InventHelp Inventor Develops New Baby Bottle Washer (DAL-359)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "After the birth of my first grandchild, I was helping my daughter with her childcare and got blisters from the constant washing and sanitizing of baby bottles and breast pump parts, particularly during the pandemic," said an inventor, from Grand Prairie, Texas, "so I invented the BABY BOTTLE WASHER. My design would thoroughly clean several baby bottles in less time. Providing parents with hygienic safety from germs and viruses."

The invention provides an improved way to clean and sterilize baby bottles and nipples. In doing so, it offers an alternative to hand washing or running the dishwasher. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience and sanitary conditions. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp