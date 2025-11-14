InventHelp Inventor Develops New Baby Stroller (PLB-515)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to push a baby stroller, especially on long walks or during outings," said an inventor, from Glenside, Pa., "so I invented CREATION BY BRITTANY. My design eliminates struggles, and it ensures the hands are free when using a stroller."

The invention provides an improved design for a baby stroller. In doing so, it enables the parent or caregiver to maneuver the stroller in a hands-free manner. It also reduces the physical strain associated with pushing a stroller. As a result, it increases convenience and safety. The invention features a sleek and innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PLB-515, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp