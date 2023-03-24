InventHelp Inventor Develops New Backpack for Two People (CSK-368)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a backpack that can be employed by two people to redistribute the weight load and reduce incidences of back pain," said an inventor, from North Charleston, S.C., "so I invented THE DOUBLE BACK PACK. My backpack design could make traveling or an outing easier and more enjoyable for two people."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved backpack for use by couples and companions. In doing so, it enables two individuals to carry and share the weight of the backpack. As a result, it could increase comfort and convenience and it eliminates the need to carry two separate backpacks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hikers, campers, beach goers, students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-368, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp