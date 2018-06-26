She developed SPOVELL BALL to provide physical exercise and stress relief for overall good health. A fun and entertaining outdoor activity for children and adults alike, it also helps with weight loss. At the same time, it encourages friendly competition and is easy to learn and play. Therefore, it makes a perfect gift choice for outdoor play. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I was looking for a different kind of outdoor sports activity that would be fun and provide physical exercise and stress relief," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SAH-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-ball-striking-outdoor-game-sah-152-300671107.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

