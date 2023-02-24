InventHelp Inventor Develops New Bed Accessory for Infant (PLB-191)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a soothing method to help me put my baby back to sleep," said an inventor from Philadelphia, PA, "so I invented the BRIETTE. From a mother's view, I haven't seen one with the impacted though of my design. It serves it purposes, babies love vibration, lullaby tunes, and calming sounds. My design limits the long hours of baby time."

The invention provides an accessory to be attached to an infant crib or mattress. This device will emit soothing sounds and calming vibrations to help lull an infant back to sleep. The perfect aid to help parents soothe their children. The device also has Bluetooth capabilities.

The original design was submitted to the Metuchen, NJ sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. PLB-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp