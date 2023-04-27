InventHelp Inventor Develops New Boat Docking Accessory (HOF-342)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I experienced difficulties docking my 48-foot sailboat without assistance. I thought there could be an easier way," said an inventor, from Richmond, Texas, "so I invented the BOAT DOCK EASY. My design enables you to gently and safely direct your boat into position for mooring in the slip."

The invention provides added assistance and protection when docking a boat in a slip. In doing so, it helps prevent the boat from striking a pier and causing damage. As a result, it eliminates the need to ask for help and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for boat owners.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-342, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp