InventHelp Inventor Develops New Burn Relief Accessory for Hands (CLR-199)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the hospitality field for over 20 years teaching future chefs and have experienced my share of burns in the kitchen. I thought there could be a better way to use burn ointment on your hands and continue working," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the BURN GLOVE. My design enables you to soothe irritated skin and protect against infection while still working with your hands."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory for applying burn relief ointment to the hands. In doing so, it helps keep the area clean while allowing the user to continue various tasks. It also helps to soothe and heal skin and it reduces pain and messes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, the food industry, first responders, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

