InventHelp Inventor Develops New Car Seat/ Stroller Heater (PDK-308)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a child with a warm, safe and snug environment when traveling in a vehicle car seat or stroller," said an inventor, from Dassel, Minn., "so I invented the CAR SEAT/ STROLLER HEATER. My design would offer an alternative to using bulky blankets, coats and snowsuits."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved heating pad system for a child's car seat or stroller. In doing so, it helps keep a child warm when traveling in cold weather. It also helps to maintain a snug fit with the safety harness. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with young children.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-308, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp