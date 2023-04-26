InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cleaning Accessory for Cosmetic Brushes (DNV-523)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a registered nurse, I wanted to create a new way to clean and sanitize cosmetic brushes," said an inventor, from Commerce City, Colo., "so I invented the BRUSH BATH. My design allows one to easily clean make-up brushes daily by eliminating harmful bacteria in an easy, quick, and convenient manner."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of cleaning makeup brushes. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional methods of cleaning makeup brushes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps maintain clean, bacteria-free, healthy brushes. The invention features a compact and sanitary design that is easy to use and fits in any sink basin, so it is ideal for individuals who wear makeup. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-523, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp