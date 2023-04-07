InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cleaning Tub for Seafood (TNO-190)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to clean crawfish in preparation to be boiled," said an inventor, from Metairie, LA, "so I invented the CAJUN CRAWFISH PURGER. My design enables you to thoroughly clean crawfish without damaging them and it prevents you from getting wet and dirty."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method for cleaning crawfish and can also be used for other seafood, such as clams and oysters. If the user would like they can also use this invention for fruits and vegetables that need cleaned. Offering a more effective alternative to traditional cleaning methods. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and store. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TNO-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp