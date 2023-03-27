InventHelp Inventor Develops New Collapsible Tray For Motor Vehicle Passengers (CCP-1285)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a parent, I thought there could be a way for children and passengers in the back seat to have a platform they could eat, play and do their homework on, so I invented this," said an inventor from Chicago, IL. "My invention provides a cleaner and more convenient alternative than using one's lap for a platform."

This easy to use and install device would be ideal for both children and adults, providing a platform on which to eat, work or play during long car rides. Its sleek and attractive yet practical and functional design eliminates the mess associated with eating on ones' own lap. Additionally, it would be removable and dishwasher safe to facilitate easy cleaning.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCP-1285, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp