InventHelp Inventor Develops New Concept for Smart Mirror (AJD-146)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smart mirror that offers an interactive interface for users to change their appearance," said an inventor, from West Palm Beach, FL, "so I invented the U VIEW - SMART MIRROR. My design allows the user to edit their appearance with 'body filters' and then save pictures and videos from the mirror."

The invention provides an improved, sleek, and lightweight design for a full-body mirror with smart technology. Utilizing voice commands and/or a mobile app, it offers an easier way to capture selfies and videos. As a result, it eliminates the traditional struggles associated with taking selfies and offers an innovative option for creative photo and video taking. The invention features a versatile and interactive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, and influencers.

