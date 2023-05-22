InventHelp Inventor Develops New Construction Safety Glasses (HAD-242)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved visual display to detail contractor work layout requirements as well as a digital diagram of work," said an inventor, from Davie, Fla., "so I invented the Z - TECH. My design could minimize mistakes and miscommunication."

The invention provides an improved pair of safety glasses for construction workers. In doing so, it enables workers to easily view work/installation requirements. As a result, it offers an alternative to looking for paper plans and other documents and it could increase accuracy and efficiency. The invention features an ergonomic and durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for construction workers, contractors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp