InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cordless Duster (TLS-1360)

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InventHelp

Jul 16, 2026, 13:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a high-powered duster to eliminate dust, dirt, and debris in hard-to-reach places with ease," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented THE MC GLOCKING POWER DUSTER. My design would make dusting faster, more efficient, easier, and less time-consuming."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean areas of a home, office, or vehicle in a more efficient manner. In doing so, it helps reduce dust, allergens, and dander. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases precision and convenience. The invention features a functional and flexible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, offices, vehicle owners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-TLS-1360, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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