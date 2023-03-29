InventHelp Inventor Develops New Crate for Pet Transportation (SDB-1720)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've noticed how difficult it is to carry as well as put and remove pets through a small door in a crate," said an inventor from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the EZ Transport Pet Carrier. It allows pet owners to transport their pets in an easier and safer manner."

The patent-pending invention allows pet owners to easily and safely place their pet in a carrier. This reduces stress for pets and as well as their owners due to its less effort design. It can also prevent the owner from being scratched or bitten. The carrier is easy to use and transport pets in, while providing increased safety and functionality.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1720, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp