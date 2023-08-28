InventHelp Inventor Develops New Dispenser for Bandages/Medical Tape (DKC-354)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient accessory to ensure that medical tape and bandages are readily accessible and protected," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, Ohio, "so I invented the BANDAGIER. My design also would allow left- or right-handed users to apply simple dressings with one hand."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means to apply simple dressings in various healthcare facilities. In doing so, it allows for one-handed use. It also eliminates the need to reach in pockets or search various areas for materials and it ensures that the tape remains clean, sanitary, and free from lint or dust. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, hospitals, clinics, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

