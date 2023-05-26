InventHelp Inventor Develops New Dispenser for Dental Floss Sticks (TPL-280)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an accessory to organize and dispense flossing sticks within a car, truck, or RV," said an inventor, from St. John, Ind., "so I invented the CONVENIENCE PICKS. My design eliminates the need to store flossing sticks in the glove compartment or loose in a bag."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient and safe way to dispense dental floss sticks in an automobile. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods of storing floss sticks. As a result, it ensures that dental floss sticks are readily accessible when needed and it increases organization and sanitation. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPL-280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp