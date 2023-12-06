InventHelp Inventor Develops New Door Opening Device (CHK-922)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to open a door without touching contact surfaces with your hand," said an inventor, from Marco Island, Fla., "so I invented THE TOE TURNER. My design allows you to safely open the door with your foot and it reduces the need to constantly wipe or sanitize doorknobs and other surfaces."

The invention provides a hands-free way to open a doorknob with no tools needed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch the germy surface. As a result, it increases convenience, sanitation and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

