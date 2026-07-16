InventHelp Inventor Develops New Doorstop (SBT-2279)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new doorstop that would keep a door open without the need to constantly bend over each time to position the doorstop or wedge," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented THE DOOR HOLDER. My design would easily slide under a door, and it can be used in homes, offices, and other businesses."

The invention provides a newly designed doorstop for holding a door open. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to conventional door stoppers. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the need to bend over to position a rubber doorstop. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homes, offices, businesses, warehouses, delivery people, movers, contractors, handymen, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-SBT-2279, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp