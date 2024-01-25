InventHelp Inventor Develops New Drill Bit for Removing String from Cables (DCD-297)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to remove string from cables," said an inventor, from Chatsworth, Ga., "so I invented THE RIP STRING PULLER. My design would take less time and the string would be less likely to break."

The patent-pending invention provides a new drill bit that could help remove string from cables. In doing so, it would make the process of removing string from cables much easier. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to struggle with a pair of pliers or a regular drill bit. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who work with electrical cables.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DCD-297, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

