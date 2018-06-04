InventHelp Inventor Develops New Educational Game (AUP-899)

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from San Antonio, Texas, wanted a way to motivate kids to read and improve their spelling. As such, they invented CHALLENGE! THE WORD GAME for use by children and senior citizens. CHALLENGE! THE WORD GAME helps children how to read and spell.

The inventor was inspired by seeing the need for a fun, competitive method of teaching children and helping elderly individuals keep their minds sharp. The invention helps improve performance in school. A prototype is available.