InventHelp Inventor Develops New Egg Rolling Machine (MOT-187)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to roll egg rolls in busy restaurants," said an inventor, from Pensacola, Fla., "so I invented the EGG ROLLING MACHINE. My design enables eggs rolls to be attractively and neatly rolled in half the time."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved device for rolling egg rolls. In doing so, it would automatically, neatly, and tightly roll egg rolls. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to do this tedious job entirely by hand. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and consumers. Additionally, it is producible in two sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MOT-187, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp