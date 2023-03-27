InventHelp Inventor Develops New Face Covering (DNV-533)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " I thought there could be a better way to protect myself during the pandemic, so I invented this," said an inventor from Windsor, CO "My design Fulfills the need for a head covering designed to protect wearers from germs and viruses such as COVID-19."

The HIDE-A-SHEILD provides its wearer enhanced safety and peace of mind. This transparent face shield provides a barrier that may reduce the number of infections and the associated deaths. It will also allow the user to breath more easily than in standard mask. By covering the entire face, the shield may be more effective at protecting the individual from infectious diseases that may enter through the nose, mouth, and eyes. Also, Telescopic design could allow the shield to be easily raised or lowered. This design could be offered in various sizes to accommodate men and women.

The original design was submitted to the Wheat Ridge, CO sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

