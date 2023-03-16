InventHelp Inventor Develops New Fastener Accessory for Threaded Holes (NJD-2506)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I wanted to create a new fastener accessory that can be used when re-inserting a screw in a damaged threaded hole," said an inventor, from Milltown, N.J., "so I invented the NO MORE LOOSE SCREWS. My design would increase friction, allowing you to effortlessly drive the screw into the threaded hole."

The invention provides an effective way to help secure loose screws in wood with applications including cabinets, door hinges, and strikeplates. In doing so, it eliminates the spinning issues associated with damaged threads. As a result, it increases efficiency and it eliminates the need to re-drill and re-thread a hole. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2506, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp