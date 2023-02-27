InventHelp Inventor Develops New Feminine Hygiene Product (RVS-138)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved pad to absorb fluids that flow towards the buttocks area during a woman's menstrual cycle," said an inventor, from San Bernardino, Calif., "so I invented the NIGHT PAD. My design would prevent blood from leaking onto the back of underwear or bedding and staining the fabric."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially designed feminine hygiene product. In doing so, it offers greater protection during a heavier menstrual cycle. As a result, it prevents leakage and stains, particularly while lying in bed and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a comfortable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RVS-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

