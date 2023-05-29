InventHelp Inventor Develops New Fish Holder for Skinning Fish (SKC-178)

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to simplify the process of skinning a fish," said an inventor, from Panama City Beach, Fla., "so I invented the FISH HOLDER. My design helps to prevent hassles and unwanted cuts on the hands."

The invention provides an effective way to skin a catfish or other fish. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a thrashing fish with rubber gloves. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SKC-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp