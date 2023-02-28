InventHelp Inventor Develops New Fishing Tackle Accessory (SGM-208)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be a way to retrieve a lost float or bobber from the water," said an inventor, from Alexandria, La., "so I invented THE GOLDEN RETRIEVER. My design eliminates the need to leave the bobber behind or go into the water to get it."

The patent-pending invention provides a new tackle accessory for anglers. In doing so, it would aid in the retrieval of lost bobbers and floats. As a result, it could help protect the environment, fish, and aquatic life. It also could help improve casting accuracy and retrieval speed control. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

