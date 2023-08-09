InventHelp Inventor Develops New Fishing Tool for Inserting a Hook into Bait (HOF-372)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new tool that would allow a fisherman to quickly and easily pull his leader through bait and hide his hook within his bait," said an inventor, from La Marque, Texas, "so I invented the LEADER THREADER. My design reduces the risk of being jabbed with the hook and it could make a fishing trip more productive and enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides a useful fishing tool for inserting a hook into bait. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold and handle the hook. It also ensures that the hook is concealed which would create a more effective bait presentation for attracting fish. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-372, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

