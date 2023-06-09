InventHelp Inventor Develops New Flavor Enhancer for Spirits (DNV-530)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new flavor enhancer for spirits packaged in a bottle," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the A B T MIX. My design would allow consumers to step outside the traditional drink flavor options available with spirits/liquors."

The invention provides an effective way to add flavor to spirits/liquors. In doing so, it offers a delicious alternative to traditional drink flavors. As a result, it enhances taste and it eliminates the hassle of buying separate ingredients and mixing drinks by hand. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, bars, and taverns. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-530, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp