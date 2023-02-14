InventHelp Inventor Develops New Foot Care Tool to Exfoliate Feet (CCT-4758)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to exfoliate the feet at home and with minimal effort," said an inventor, from Pleasant Plain, Ohio, "so I invented the BLU CLOUD FOOT THERAPY. My design offers an improved alternative to using traditional exfoliating tools that may be difficult to handle and time-consuming to use."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and effective way to exfoliate the feet. In doing so, it would ease the task of removing hardened calluses and dead skin from the feet. As a result, it helps keep feet smooth, attractive, and healthy and it saves time and effort. The invention features a novel and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, particularly individuals with limited mobility, the elderly, athletes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

