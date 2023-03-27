InventHelp Inventor Develops New Fuel Pump Accessory (CBA-797)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to purchase gasoline without having a credit card or needing to enter the store itself, so I invented this," said an inventor from Springfield, SC. "My invention allows the easy purchase of gasoline, regardless of currency type."

This convenient and practical device would allow any patron to purchase gasoline at a traditional gas station, regardless of the type of currency desired or the time at which the intended transaction was to take place. Through the implementation of this device, gas station owners and operators could see an increase in profits, as more patrons would be able to purchase gasoline at non-standard times. Additionally, this design allows patrons to complete entire transactions without needing to enter the gas station itself.

The original design was submitted to the Grain Valley sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CBA-797, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp