InventHelp Inventor Develops New Gravesite Photo Display (TLS-368)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive way to display a cherished photograph of a departed loved one at a gravesite," said an inventor, from Spencer, Okla., "so I invented the LOVE PHOTO DISPLAYS. My design could be displayed during Memorial Day, holidays, the deceased's birthday, or throughout the entire year."

The invention provides an ornate way to display a photograph of a deceased friend or family member at a gravesite. In doing so, it offers a visual remembrance to help their memory live forever. It also could personalize the cemetery plot and it offers an alternative to positioning flowers on the gravesite. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to display so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-368, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp