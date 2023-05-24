InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hand Strap Massager (RSM-173)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have arthritis and my hand hurts when gripping conventional massage tools," said an inventor, from Fontana, Calif., "so I invented the HAND STRAP MASSAGER. My design provides an effective and soothing massage for stiff muscles and without the need to hold and grip a massage tool."

The invention provides an improved design for a deep tissue massager. In doing so, it offers an alternative to gripping and holding a traditional massage tool. As a result, it helps relieve tension, pain, and stress and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, arthritis sufferers and those with limited hand strength. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSM-173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

