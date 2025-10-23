InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hand Tool for Light Truck Owners (OCM-1715)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to lift and position a heavy tire onto the exposed hub of a light truck," said an inventor, from Buena Park, Calif., "so I invented THE INSTALLER 419. My design would facilitate easy lifting action and alignment for hub application, and it helps avoid accidental injuries."

The patent-pending invention provides improved heavy wheel/tire lifting and positioning for owners of large light trucks. In doing so, it eliminates the need to kneel or bend over to lift a heavy wheel/tire set while attempting to align the threaded hub studs with the rim holes. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of large light trucks, especially those who are older or have back problems.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OCM-1715, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp