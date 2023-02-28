InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hanging Chair for Swimming Pools (SDW-140)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a chair apparatus that could be conveniently used in any swimming pool and easily moved when needed," said an inventor, from Chico, Calif., "so I invented the HANGING POOL CHAIR. My design would allow direct access to the water when sitting and lounging in the pool." The patent-pending invention provides a new chair for use in any in-ground or above-ground swimming pool. In doing so, it allows the user to determine the level of submerging depth of the chair. As a result, it could enhance comfort and relaxation while enjoying your favorite beverage. It also can be extended for use in the prone position. The invention features an adjustable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pool owners and individuals who enjoy lounging in swimming pools.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDW-140, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp