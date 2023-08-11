InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hard Hat to Increase Visibility (PBT-245)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved hard hat to protect the wearer's head from harmful impacts while also providing optimal forward lighting for easy visibility," said an inventor, from Scottsdale, Ariz., "so I invented the SMART HARD HAT. My design eliminates the common difficulties associated with attaching banded headlamps that can shift or fall from the hat during use."

The invention provides an improved way to increase visibility when wearing a hard hat. In doing so, it ensures that the worker can see and be seen. As a result, it enhances safety, visibility and convenience and it eliminates the need to hold a flashlight or other light source. The invention features a durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, public workers, road crew workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

A common problem with hard hat headlamps is that the light stays on when you enter a lit room or walk outside and there's no way for the worker to know it's on, running down the battery. The smart hat eliminates this problem by automatically turning off via photocell extending the life of each charge. Additionally traditional hard hat headlamps cause your hard hat to be unbalanced by the added weight to the front. The smart hat is perfectly balanced due to the USB charging battery being placed on the back of the hard hat. This results in a more comfortable wear and the light is integrated into the unit so it won't fall off or move if the wearer bends down or if the hard hat comes in contact with something.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

